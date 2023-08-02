VAN WERT — Each year, the Van Wert Train Show and Swap meet seems to improve on the year before, said Chuck White, who heads up the event these days.
Last year he referred to it as, “the best show ever.”
“It’s something,” said White. “Saturday we about ran out of wrist bands. Sunday…we did better than we’ve ever done on Sunday. The whole event went off without anything major happening.
“It was a very smooth operation, a very even keel show,” continued White. “We had issues in the past but not this year.”
This year’s event was the 20th anniversary of the swap meet. It was originally started by Larry Webb as an event of the Van Wert County Historical Society.
Webb said on Saturday that he would have never imagined it turning into an event as successful as what is happening now.
“We started it in the historical museum,” said Webb. “For the first few years we held it at the historical society but then it started to grow. Finally, I asked Chuck White if he could assist with it because he was so enthusiastic about trains.”
It was during that transition that White took the event to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, which quickly allowed for additional expansion.
“This has become one of the most successful train and swap meets in the Midwest,” said White, who noted that train models and show pieces are brought in from all over Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states around the area.
“More tables sold this year than we’ve ever had sell in any previous sale,” said White. “We had a waiting list of 15 tables. There is already a larger list for next year’s show.”
White noted that there were a half dozen major layouts and also a children’s junior engine display.
“Those who come with displays tell us that we offer a lot of things that other shows don’t,” said White.
White noted that the local show offers set-up on Friday, hot breakfast on Saturday morning, golf carts to haul those around that need assistance, public diagram of set-up that are published the week before, plenty of room for vendors, closed gates off of U.S. 127 to offer safety to the event and volunteers available when assistance is needed.
