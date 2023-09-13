VAN WERT — Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning Sept. 17. On this day in 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, DAR spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17 – 23, on Aug. 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law. Local chapters of NSDAR celebrate with many events to honor this founding document.
Celebrations begin with Bells Across America, on Sept. 17, when bells across the country are rung simultaneously at 4 p.m. EDT. The week also features displays in schools, libraries, and other community locations; Proclamation signings, educational presentations in schools or in public, broadcast interviews and outdoor signage. For ways that you and your community can join the celebration go to Constitution Week | Daughters of the American Revolution (dar.org).
For more information contact Isaac Van Wart DAR, Van Wert, Ohio, or the local chapter in your community for more information on special events for this celebration.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
