VAN WERT — Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band was the last Feel Good Friday concert of the summer in Fountain Park Friday night.
The Indiana trio ended it in style: playing for 90 minutes straight to an enthusiastic crowd in 90-degree heat.
Peyton describes the band's style as "country blues, front porch blues. Front porch blues is what I've been singing lately, because people don't know what country blues is."
Peyton played an old Robert Johnson tune, "If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day" on a 1930 National guitar and cites as some of his influences Charlie Patton, Robert Belfort, Fuzzy Lewis and Chet Atkins.
Their style is so old it's new. Elmore James wasn't on his list, but Peyton's slide guitar is just as impressive.
The core of the group is Peyton and his wife, Breezy, who plays the washboard. They've been making music together for 20 years. Nearly all the songs they played Friday were originals, like "My Old Man Boogie" and "Pork Chop Biscuit." Peyton told a funny story about his brother stealing a chicken from the Ft. Wayne Zoo and then sang a song about it.
At one point Breezy pointed out "the dirt girls," two tykes who were rolling and scratching in the dirt in front of the bandstand. One of them kept climbing on the stage, and her mother had to pull her off before she joined the group.
Peyton's appeal is down-home simplicity. "It's just real human hands playing real instruments and plugged into speakers," he told the crowd. The answer was an enthusiastic roar.
NPAC executive director Tafi Stober thanked the Van Wert County Foundation, VW Parks and Recreation, Evergreen Garden Club, Visit Van Wert, the Van Wert Live staff and everyone else who contributed to a successful summer of outdoor entertainment in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.