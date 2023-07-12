OHIO CITY — Lambert Days will be held July 21-23 at the Ohio City Firemans Park and Community Building on State Route 118. Anyone interested in being a vendor can contact Scott Bigham at 419-953-9511 or visit lambertdays.com.
Community garage sales will begin Thursday, July 20 and continue all weekend. A map of the sales will be available at each sale and at Ohio City Express. Anyone who wants to be added to the map can contact Laura Morgan at 419-771-9463 or visit lambertdays.com.
On Friday, July 21, activities begin at 4 p.m. with a steak dinner at the Community Building (carry-out available). At 5 p.m., there will be a flag raising ceremony. An inflatable/fun zone, free to the public, will open at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a Texas Hold ‘em tournament in the Community Building. For more information, contact Jeff Agler at 419-513-0585. The band “Major Snafu” will perform under the tent at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 10:15 p.m. In case of rain, the fireworks will be moved to Saturday.
Saturday, July 22 starts with co-ed volleyball and co-ed softball at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in volleyball can contact Tim Mathews at 419-203-2946. The contact for softball is Ron Riggenbach at 419-769-9991. Registration for the car show will start at 9 a.m. The show opens at 11 a.m. Registration for the “Burn Out Contest ” is at 2 p.m. The contest begins at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Rick Lamb at 419-203-7246.
Cornhole registration starts at 11 a.m. followed by the tournament at noon. Anyone interested in cornhole can contact Vince Morgan at 419-771-3275. The inflatables/fun zone and other kids games start at noon. At 4 p.m., there will be a hog roast dinner (take-out available) in the Community Building. Music will be provided by Jeff Unterbrink under the tent. Bingo starts inside the building at 5 p.m. The band “Shifferly Road” will perform under the tent at 7:30.
Activities on Sunday, July 23 will continue with softball at 9 a.m. A chicken dinner will be served at 11 a.m. inside the building (take-out available). The band “Triad” will perform inside. The inflatables/fun zone and other kids games will start at noon. The 2023 Lambert Days Parade line up starts at 1:45 p.m. The parade begins at 3 p.m. with Grand Marshals Kully and Tony Sangha.
Food items will be available at the Community Building all weekend. There will also be 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets sold. The winner of the “Paint a Fire Hydrant” contest will be decided by voters at a booth that will be located inside the Community Building.
For more information, phone the general contacts: Jason at 567-259-9460, Brenda at 419-965-2000, or Scott at 419-953-9511; follow the Lambert Days Committee on Facebook; or visit the website: lambertdays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.