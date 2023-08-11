Hailey Logan

Hailey Logan is the daughter of Jamie Hess and is a candidate for Poultry Princess. She is entering her freshman year at Crestview High School, where she is involved in marching and jazz band, and Crestview Campus Life. Outside of school she is a supervisor at Lima Noon Optimist Safety City. Representing Ohio Challengers 4-H Club, where she has held the office of treasurer, she has taken duck, horse, writing, food, and health projects to the fair. (Photo Submitted)

VAN WERT — With the 2023 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee has announced this years’ candidates for King, Queen, Species, and Project Prince or Princess, with a record-breaking twenty-one contenders.

All royalty winners will reign over the 167th Van Wert County Fair set to take place August 29th- September 4th. The coronation ceremony will kick off Celebration Sunday events held at the Marsh Foundation on Sunday August 20, 2023 beginning at 4:00 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.