VAN WERT — Jr. Fair royalty was crowned at the Celebration Sunday awards held at the Marsh Foundation from 4-6 p.m. this past Sunday. Ryan Bowsher from Spencerville High School, and Melissa Joseph from Crestview High School were crowned Jr. Fair King and Queen.

Their court will reign over the Van Wert County Fair on August 29-September 4th.

