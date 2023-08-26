Melissa Joseph from Crestview High School, and Ryan Bowsher from Spencerville High School were crowned Jr. Fair King and Queen at the Celebration Sunday Event on Sunday, August 20th at the Marsh Foundation. (Photo Submitted)
Melissa Joseph from Crestview High School, and Ryan Bowsher from Spencerville High School were crowned Jr. Fair King and Queen at the Celebration Sunday Event on Sunday, August 20th at the Marsh Foundation. (Photo Submitted)
Runner-up King and Queen Ethan Scaggs and Maddie Gerdeman, both from Lincolnview, will be part of King and Queen Ryan Bowsher and Melissa Joseph's court and reign over the 167th Van Wert County Fair from August 29-September 4. (Photo Submitted)
VAN WERT — Jr. Fair royalty was crowned at the Celebration Sunday awards held at the Marsh Foundation from 4-6 p.m. this past Sunday. Ryan Bowsher from Spencerville High School, and Melissa Joseph from Crestview High School were crowned Jr. Fair King and Queen.
Their court will reign over the Van Wert County Fair on August 29-September 4th.
The species princes and princesses are as follows: Beef Prince: Wyatt Friedrich, Beef Princess: Breanna Pohlman, Dairy Feeder Prince: Ryan Renner, Dairy Feeder Princess: Elyssa Renner, Equine Princess: Alexis Hoaglin, Goat Princess: Gracie Schaadt, Poultry Princess: Hailey Logan, Project Princess: Ella Davis, Rabbit Princess: Delana Rank, Sheep Princess: Alli Thatcher and Swine Princess: Briann Scudder.
There was a graduation ceremony for the following 4H cloverbuds: Ellie Adam, Lee Owens, Lacey Baer, Kendrix Farris, Xavier Jones, Kale Pugh, Andrew Knueve, Hudson Sauer, Braxton Boroff, Holden Sauer, Connor Watkins, Hadley Sauer, Grayson Johnson, Connor Hess, Jacob Archinal, A.J. Ganger, jeremiah Agler, Owen Renner, Kenlie Hartin, Leslie Baer, Parker Keber, Hazel Giessler, Bo Renner, Harper Shugart, Daltyn Parrish.
A fashion review representing 4H clothing projects followed the cloverbuds and consisted of three age brackets: Juniors (9-11), Intermediate (12-15) and Seniors (16-18).
Juniors were represented by Isabelle Korte (Sundresses and Jumpers), Addison Putman, Georgie Carey, Hannah Lamb, and Kemlynn Welch (all Sew Fun).
Intermediate was represented by Addison Roehm (Design by Me and Shopping Savvy), Allison Spieles (Loungewear), Grace Spieles (Shopping Savvy), Graylie Grose (Designed by Me), Joey-Kate Carey (Clothes for Middle School), Lydia Trammell (Sewing and Textiles Master) and Gavin Archey, who made an 1800s dress coat with double-breasted front and a top hat.
Seniors were represented by Ella Wilson (Look Great for Less), Josie Williamson (Sundresses and Jumpers) and Jr. Fair Queen Melissa Joseph (Loungewear).
A panel of 6 fashion board members awarded 8 fashion awards. Best First Year Sewing Project: Georgie Carey, Best Beginning Clothing Project: Isabelle Korte, Runner-up Beginning Clothing Project: Hannah Lamb, Best Intermediate Clothing Project: Joey-Kate Carey, Best Advanced Clothing Project: Lydia Trammell, Best Specialty Clothing Project: Grace Spieles, Best Construction Project: Joey-Kate Carey. The Total Look Award was given to Georgie Carey.
Over 80 4H awards were then given out, including recognizing the 48 State Fair Representatives from Van Wert County.
The awards ceremony was supported by The Marsh Foundation, Van Wert County Foundation and Ohio State University County Extension. The ceremonies ended at 5:55 p.m.
(Special thanks to Sarah Jackson and the entire OSU extension office: Rachel Hoverman, Curtis Young, Courtney Huse, Katelyn Hoersten and Cheyenne Oechsle.)
