VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Fairgrounds saw an impressive display of Jeeps in all their glory Saturday as more than 50 of these rugged machines, spanning generations, converged for the annual Jeep Show.
In its second year running, the event has steadily grown in popularity. Susie Sanderson, the organizer of the Jeep Show, shared her enthusiasm, saying, “Last year, I believe we had around 45 Jeeps, so we’re hoping to grow it each year.”
Sanderson also highlighted the sense of camaraderie among Jeep owners, describing them as a tight-knit family. “They come out and enjoy the fair. Jeepers are like a special family. They all kind of pull together when there’s events like this. We’ve got people coming from Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio,” Sanderson said.
One of the highlights of the day was the award ceremony, where trophies were presented in various categories, including the Best Classic Jeep (manufactured prior to 1986), Best YJ, Best TJ, Best JK, Best JL, Best Gladiator, Best Cherokee, Best Lady Jeep (woman-owned and operated), Most Extreme Trail Capable, and the People’s Choice Award.
Jeep enthusiasts from far and wide didn’t just get to display their vehicles; their $15 registration fee also included general admission to the fair, allowing them to savor all the fun and attractions the Van Wert County Fair had to offer.
The Jeep Show at the Van Wert County Fair is rapidly becoming a beloved tradition, drawing in Jeep lovers and fairgoers alike from across the region. With each passing year, it promises to grow even more vibrant, solidifying its place as a must-attend event for both Jeep aficionados and the local community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.