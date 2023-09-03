Jeeps aplenty

Jeeps of all shapes and sizes were on display Saturday at the Van Wert County Fair. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Fairgrounds saw an impressive display of Jeeps in all their glory Saturday as more than 50 of these rugged machines, spanning generations, converged for the annual Jeep Show.

In its second year running, the event has steadily grown in popularity. Susie Sanderson, the organizer of the Jeep Show, shared her enthusiasm, saying, “Last year, I believe we had around 45 Jeeps, so we’re hoping to grow it each year.”

