There was plenty to eat at the historical society’s Holiday at Home. Profits from the sale of food go to benefit the First United Methodist Church’s Operation Back to School program. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)
VAN WERT — Van Wert celebrated Independence Day with anything from a bike ride to learning more about our history.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m., people could embark on The Firecracker Century Bike Tour, leaving from Jubilee Park for routes running 15, 34, or 62 miles.
Mark Harber, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, chose the 62-mile ride.
“I’ve been doing this for maybe about 20 years and it’s my motivation for getting into shape,” Harber said. “My first ride is like 15 miles and I do maybe three or four rides each week and I slowly get my mileage up until I’m around 50. And then once I do a few 50 milers and I come here and do the 62-mile route.”
Since it was Independence Day we asked him what the day means to him.
“I’m thankful for the freedom that we have in our country to have freedom to do what we want to do and do the things we want to do and worship the way we want to worship, and it’s nice to celebrate the sacrifice that our founding fathers made for us and for many other veterans since that time,” Harber said.
Over at the Historical Society, the Van Wert Area Community Band played and people could tour the museum and check out the Van Wert Area Model Railroad Club’s display.
The Holiday at Home event at the Historical Society’s museum started in the mid-1980s.
This is their biggest event at the museum and a tradition with plans to continue for many more years.
“It’s very important,” said Theresa Mengerink, president of the Van Wert Historical Society. “It’s our history. It’s the story of how Van Wert has become what Van Wert is.”
We asked Mengerink what Independence Day means to her.
“It’s the birth of our country. I guess you can look at it as the signing of the official Declaration of Independence. It just marks a group of patriots that noticed that there were problems and they took it in their hands and they tried to make the best society and the best country that we have here in this United States,” Mengerink said.
Bradley Swann was manning the model railroad display in the basement of the museum.
This is his fifth year helping out at the Holiday at Home event.
Trains are something he’s been fascinated with since he was a child.
“When I was little I liked to go to my grandma’s bayside window and watch a train go by here, and I’ve been watching trains for almost 30 years now,” Swann said.
We asked Swann, whose birthday is also on Independence Day, what Independence Day means to him.
“The founding fathers decided to think about starting the Continental Congress. It’s the day the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776,” Swann said.
In the evening, the annual fireworks display was conducted at Van Wert High School.
The fireworks were sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation and the City of Van Wert.
