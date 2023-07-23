Huggy Bear silent auction

Hundreds of items were up for raffle or part of a live or silent auction at the St. Jude fundraiser at Huggy Bear Campground. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

MIDDLE POINT — A three-day fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital wrapped up Saturday night at Huggy Bear Campground, near Middle Point.

This was the 12th year for the event at the campground.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.