MIDDLE POINT — A three-day fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital wrapped up Saturday night at Huggy Bear Campground, near Middle Point.
This was the 12th year for the event at the campground.
MIDDLE POINT — A three-day fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital wrapped up Saturday night at Huggy Bear Campground, near Middle Point.
This was the 12th year for the event at the campground.
It’s something that the campground has embraced.
“For Mike Niese, campground owner, this is a cause that he’s always had near and dear to his heart and this is what he chose (to support),” said Heidi Stemen, board member for the benefit.
We asked Stemen what makes this event so special throughout the years.
“Just knowing that you’re helping kids, helping families be able to take care of their kids while they’re in the hospital and not have to worry about anything to pay for,” Stemen said.
Much of what was available for raffle or auction was donated.
“So we’re having a car raffle, donated by a dealership. We are selling 50 and out tickets where we give away all kinds of tools and stuff like that. We have a live auction, a silent auction and a bucket auction. Tip boards are everywhere,” Stemen said on Saturday.
Organizing such an event takes a lot of help.
“We have hundreds of volunteers, a lot of them that camp here at the campground but we also have volunteers from outside the campground and everyone donates their time. Sometimes it’s an hour, sometimes it’s the whole year, just depends. Without the volunteers, this would not happen,” Stemen said.
The event also included a number of bands who performed in a showcase of their talents for the crowd.
“Thursday night we had Shifferly Road and then Kaitlyn Schmit & the Move (on Friday). Today we’re starting off with Erastus and then we have Red Feather and Hubie Ashcroft is going to end it for the three-day event,” Stemen said on Saturday.
While the adults partake in adult beverages and rocked out to the many bands, the kids were busy fishing in the pond.
Organizers of the fishing derby believe it’s been going on as long as they’ve had a St. Jude fundraiser at the campground.
“The fishing derby is all about coming out, having a good time, hoping to catch the biggest fish, and supporting St. Jude’s. We just had one gentleman (Zander Grillot) catch a 21-inch catfish. He was actually already the leader with a 17 and three quarter inch catfish and just topped his own fish,” said Debbie Gossard, fishing derby co-organizer.
Gossard was just happy to be able to keep this tradition going for St. Jude’s.
“St. Jude’s is a great organization that takes care of sick children and that’s why we have this event out here every year at the campground. It’s for all the kids and the kids get to participate and I think that makes them feel like they’re doing their part and helping other children so it’s fun for everybody involved,” Gossard said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.