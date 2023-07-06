VAN WERT — A large crowd of area residents took advantage of the “Holiday at Home” theme on Independence Day and filled the grounds of the Van Wert County Historical Society to visit, reminisce and enjoy the music of the Van Wert Area Community Band and its inspiring patriotic songs.
The shade trees of the historic grounds proved to be a welcome relief from the typical July Fourth heat as a quietness settled across the grounds with the playing of such patriotic anthems as, “Navy Hymn,” and several other songs honoring our veterans and recalling the price paid for the freedom celebrated for independence.
Historical Society Trustee Gary Showalter said that the Independence Day band concert stretches back for nearly 40 years. The current director is Richard (Dick) Sherrick, former well-known band director at Parkway High School who was selected as a member of the Ohio Band Directors Hall of Fame.
Showalter said that this year the most recent renovation on the historical grounds has been the vertical walls of the log cabin which had been the family home of county politician and leader Harold Merkle.
“We had an open house in June for the log cabin,” said Showalter. “Contractor Clint Myers came in and did a great job sealing up the chinking.”
Members of the First United Church served sandwiches, drinks and various accessories in order to raise funding for this year’s, Operation Back-to-School, which will be held on July 30, from 3-5 p.m. at Fountain Park.
“This is a wonderful outreach sponsored by the First United Methodist Church and community businesses, churches and agencies,” said Showalter. “This year’s crowd is really beneficial to the outreach effort.”
This year’s event will provide such items as backpacks, school supplies, hygiene packs and community resources for those from pre-school to the eighth grade. There will also be food, music and other activities for the students to enjoy.
In addition to the food stand, there was also ice cream available and tours of the museum and other historical buildings on the grounds.
Earlier in the day, Showalter said that there had been a Firecracker, Bicycle Ride Jubilee. He noted that nearly 80 people showed up for the event.
“We always try to rotate the bike ride to different quadrants of the county,” said Showalter. “Sometimes this event is moved to the weekend when Fourth of July is in the middle of the week.
“It was a great crowd this year. We ran out of chairs,” added Showalter. “It started early and went all day. People of Van Wert realize that we’ve got to promote ourselves and keep our money in the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.