Crowd enjoying lunch

Crowd enjoying lunch served by First United Methodist Church. (Photo by Jim Langham)

VAN WERT — A large crowd of area residents took advantage of the “Holiday at Home” theme on Independence Day and filled the grounds of the Van Wert County Historical Society to visit, reminisce and enjoy the music of the Van Wert Area Community Band and its inspiring patriotic songs.

The shade trees of the historic grounds proved to be a welcome relief from the typical July Fourth heat as a quietness settled across the grounds with the playing of such patriotic anthems as, “Navy Hymn,” and several other songs honoring our veterans and recalling the price paid for the freedom celebrated for independence.

