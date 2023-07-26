Pictured left to right are Karen Kohn Dull, Mary Schreiber Barna, Sonna Edwards Seibert, Joyce Lautzenheiser Amstutz, Stacy Reichart Strick, Cindy Amweg, Gwynn Moody, Robin Emrick McConn. (Photo submitted)
OHIO CITY — Nearly every year since she moved to Texas in 1982, Joyce (Lautzenheiser) Amstutz has returned for the annual Lambert Days event in Ohio City; and it’s just not Amstutz, seven other best friends, who have been close since kindergarten also meet for the event.
Amstutz and her husband, David, moved to Texas in 1982 in order for him to take an engineer position with Texas Instruments in the Plano, Texas area. Joyce became an insurance agent.
“I’ve lived down there longer than I was up here,” she said.
When asked to describe weather in Plano compared to Ohio City, she quickly replied, “hot, very hot.”
“I come back every year to see all of the people that I was best friends with in school,” said Amstutz. “We’ve been close since kindergarten.
“We always describe our gathering at the Lambert Days as a girl weekend,” continued Amstutz. “I love to come back. I always refer to it as my mini getaway. My husband calls it my sabbatical.”
Members of the group include Karen (Kohn) Dull from Cincinnati, Gwynn Moody and Mary (Schreiber) Barna from the local area, Sonna (Edwards) Seibert from Van Wert, Stacy (Reichert) Strick from Van Wert, Robin (Emrick) McConn from Ohio City, and Cindy Amweg.
“Please let it be known that we have added Stephanie (Metz) George from Ohio City to our pack. She is a local business owner,” said Amstutz. “She is super busy this time of year, keeping donations in order and keeping us in line.
“We started this meeting because our ‘bestie’ Brenda Kohn died from breast cancer in 2007,” continued Amstutz. “We really needed each other and this has been so perfect for all of us.”
“We’ve grown up together; we see each other’s kids,” said McConn. “We understand the meaning of the saying ‘it takes a whole village to raise a family’.”
“These girls mean everything to me. We lost someone and we all cried together and supported each other; we held each other up,” said Amweg. “We pretty much have a group text going all of the time. We pray for each other.”
“We love coming to Lambert Days to see each other and have fun,” Moody. “We love to support the community by coming back in to support and volunteer our help.”
Did the girl pack ever get in trouble at school? “Well, that’s it for me I have nothing else to say,” Moody replied, as the entire group broke out laughing.
“We are each other’s best support, best shoulder to cry on, best laughter. These girls are my all in all,” added Amstutz.
