Ron and Annette Schumm

Ron and Annette Schumm are the main organizers of the Flea Market and Trade Days, held each year at the Willshire Sportsman’s Club. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

WILLSHIRE — Anything from fishing poles to shotguns could be found at the annual Flea Market and Trade Days at the Willshire Sportsman’s Club.

The annual event runs from July 27 through July 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.