WILLSHIRE — Anything from fishing poles to shotguns could be found at the annual Flea Market and Trade Days at the Willshire Sportsman’s Club.
The annual event runs from July 27 through July 29.
There is no admission charge.
Organizer and club vice president Ron Schumm says the event, which has been around for more than 30 years, had humble beginnings.
“Jim Miller and I started this as a joke at first and now it’s turned from a joke to a job, but it’s fun. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t enjoy it,” Schumm said.
Miller and his wife Annette work hand in hand to organize the event which features more than 300 vendors on 400 lots at their club, located two miles east of Willshire on Ohio 81.
“My wife, she does mainly all the work. I had some health problems in May and she just took charge and she more or less does it all, I’m just along for the ride now,” Schumm said.
Schumm says the reason they consistently attract hundreds of vendors can be attributed to consistency.
“An old coon hunter buddy of mine told me if you have an event, never change the dates. Don’t let nobody influence it. You set a weekend and you make sure it’s that same weekend every year and if somebody bucks it you say ‘no, we’re gonna keep it on this week’,” Schumm said.
The event is held on the 17 acres of land at the Willshire Sportsman’s Club and nearly every inch of it is used for either vendors or parking. In fact their neighbor even allows parking on their property for the event.
“We couldn’t have it if we didn’t have the parking,” Schumm said.
The money raised by this year’s event goes to help defray the funeral expenses of Jeff Byers, who died recently.
“He’s a local guy that people called in the middle of the night, their furnace wasn’t working he’d get down there are get it right. He was a heating and air conditioning guy. He was self-employed. He had a good business and people trusted him. My wife used to babysit for him,” Schumm said.
Schumm doesn’t know how many more years he can keep going.
“I just need somebody young to take it over,” Schumm said.
Schumm believes the Willshire Sportsman’s Club was started sometime in the early 1950s and was located in downtown Willshire, but at some point moved to its current location.
“We donate to anything in Willshire. We help out with the Willshire Days. We have this thing going on and I said fellas, we got the keep the people around us happy. It’s not our money really. We get it. We try to donate it here and there,” Schumm said.
