Courthouse second floor

(Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — Saturday night’s Farm to Table event, a fundraiser for Main Street Van Wert, had to be held inside the Van Wert County Courthouse, instead of on Main Street, due to the threat of rain.

Nonetheless, around 100 people packed the second floor of the courthouse, and several long tables were set up between the staircase and the northern window of the historic structure.

