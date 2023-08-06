VAN WERT — Saturday night’s Farm to Table event, a fundraiser for Main Street Van Wert, had to be held inside the Van Wert County Courthouse, instead of on Main Street, due to the threat of rain.
Nonetheless, around 100 people packed the second floor of the courthouse, and several long tables were set up between the staircase and the northern window of the historic structure.
Acting executive director Channing Wannemacher says it’s important to note the event was to showcase what Van Wert has to offer.
“This event is important because of the fact that we’re using all local vendors. Our flowers were grown here in Van Wert. Backyard Bouquets is who provided the flowers. The meat is from the Landeck Cattle Company,” Wannemacher said.
Other local vendors included The Edition, Truly Divine, Willow Bend Country Club, and Fortman’s Crescent Linen Services.
The menu included a Citrus Salad and Ceviche and Pita Chips as appetizers, Steak with Mojo Gremolata and Braised Pork with Peach and Apple Chutney were the main course, Key Lime Pie was for dessert and Red Berry Sangria was the drink that was included, all for $75 each person.
“The benefit of this for our vendors is because it’s community-based and then any of the money goes towards Main Street Van Wert,” said Quincy Thompson, president of the board for Main Street Van Wert.
One of the big projects Main Street Van Wert is working on is the renovation of the former Van Wert National Clock at Main and Washington.
“That’s the big one right now that were are actively fundraising for. We are even selling prints at this event of Eva Yargers painting that she did of the clock downtown. Those are just ways for us to raise money for the clock. We have an endowment fund at the Van Wert County Foundation where you could even donate to directly for the clock project,” Thompson said.
As organizers were looking at the weather earlier in the day, the decision was made to move things indoors.
“We are very fortunate that we have a really amazing group of volunteers that were flexible enough today to work with us and the county commissioners to even allow us to have it inside the courthouse,” Thompson said.
This was the third Farm to Table event held by Main Street Van Wert.
“The first two years we were lucky. The first year it actually was a little rainy beforehand, but it stayed off so this is our third year, first one not on Main Street, but still on Main Street,” Thompson said.
The next big event for Main Street Van Wert coming up is the Harvest Moon Festival which will be held downtown on Wednesday, September 28.
