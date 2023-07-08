Raised fist

CRUSH lead singer Doug Shepherd raises his fist at the conclusion of "Livin' on a Prayer" on Friday night. (Brian Hess/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — Feel Good Fridays continued with CRUSH, a Bon Jovi tribute band out of Indianapolis this past week.

They led off with “One Wild Night” from “Crush,” Jon Bon Jovi’s comeback record of 2000, and the band’s namesake. They closed 90 minutes later with “Little Runaway,” a song from his self-titled first record (1984).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.