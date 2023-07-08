VAN WERT — Feel Good Fridays continued with CRUSH, a Bon Jovi tribute band out of Indianapolis this past week.
They led off with “One Wild Night” from “Crush,” Jon Bon Jovi’s comeback record of 2000, and the band’s namesake. They closed 90 minutes later with “Little Runaway,” a song from his self-titled first record (1984).
In between CRUSH covered all the hits: “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Bad Medicine,” “I’d Die for You,” “Lay Your Hands on Me,” “I’ll be There for You,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “It’s My Life,” and of course “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Most of those were from the late ’80s taken from Bon Jovi’s multi-platinum selling albums “Slippery When Wet” (1986) and “New Jersey” (1988).
There was a massive turnout for the concert, the largest since Foreigner-tribute Head Games kicked off the friday night series on May 26. It was also the first concert to feature beer sales from local brewery Hickory Barrel Beer of Spencerville. The crowd loved CRUSH: waving their hands to “Raise Your Hands,” singing the chorus to “Living on a Prayer,” and waving cell phone lights — instead of lighters — to the band’s cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.”
CRUSH has been touring for five years, but the idea of a Bon Jovi tribute is much older. ”It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for several years, probably 20 to 30,” lead singer Doug Shepherd told The Times Bulletin. “Several years ago there was an opportunity to play a show and I was in between bands, and I thought ‘hey, why not?’ That show went really well, and it just started growing from there.”
Their success may also have something to do with Shepherd’s amazing resemblance to Jon Bon Jovi: “Yes, I do resemble him,” Shepherd said. “But also Bon Jovi was one of the first concerts I saw when I was in high school, and I knew that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to be in a band, I wanted to play music.”
And play they did on Friday night. A highlight was their superb version of “Blaze of Glory” from the movie “Young Guns II” (1990), a fan favorite. So how does CRUSH know what songs to play each night?
“You’ve got these 15 you have to do each night, but then you’ve got these areas in the set where you can kind of interchange these songs, play some that only real Bon Jovi fans might know,” Shepherd said.
On Friday that included album cuts like “Bed of Roses” from “Keep The Faith” (1992), “Who Says You Can’t Go Home?” from “Have a Nice Day” (2005) and “We’ve Got it Going On” from “Lost Highway” (2007), Bon Jovi’s country-rock record. “We kinda’ change it up, but there’s that core 15 songs we like to do each night, because that’s the songs the fans want to hear.”
To what does CRUSH attribute their years of success? “I think it’s the love of the music, you know? Bon Jovi’s got so much material, so many good songs you know and we’re all fans,” Shepherd said. “We just love what we do."
