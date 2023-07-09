CONVOY — Nearly 60 classic cars came out for the Convoy Community Days Car show which was held Friday under the water tower.
Car Show organizer Claire Harting II says that’s a far cry from what they usually get.
“Normal years it’s 25-30,” Harting said.
Harting himself even brought along his 1970 Plymouth Duster and a 1976 F-250 Ford Pickup truck.
“I just always wanted to have a ‘76 Ford pickup and got one and then my boys thought I needed to have a car like my first car so we ended up having one of them. I don’t go to too many car shows. I should go to more but I just wanted to have a car show in Convoy to try and get more people to come to Convoy to do more business,” Harting said.
Proceeds from the car show go to help Convoy Community Days and Convoy Community Days help supports the upkeep of the community park on the north side of town.
Harting says they are planning another car show for Saturday, August 12.
That event will help the Convoy Opera House.
The car show on Friday attracted a number of classic car enthusiasts.
Neil Oberley drove his 1970 Boss Ford Mustang from Zulu, Indiana.
“It’s got 42,000 original miles. I restored it over 12 years and had it painted in Ohio. It’s got a 302 so it’s a high revving engine and has original gold paint with black interior,” Oberley said.
The car was originally sold at the Ford dealer by Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne and had spent many years in pieces in the Huntington, Indiana area.
When he bought it, it was a mess.
“It came home on a rollback and I think I had three or four pickup trucks worth of parts along with the car that came home,” Oberley said.
Oberley took his time restoring the ‘70 Mustang.
“It was kind of fun. It wasn’t overwhelming. I just knew it was gonna take time. After it was done I said I don’t think I’ll ever do another one this nice, but now that it’s been quite awhile I think I would actually do it again because it was kind of fun,” Oberley said.
