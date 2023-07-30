VAN WERT — What do Michael Jackson, Bell-Biv-Devoe, Tone-Loc, Bobby Brown, Bon Jovi, The Rolling Stones, Stephen Sondheim, The Sugar Hill Gang, C+C Music Factory, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Suzanne Vega, Biz Markie, Tupac Shakur, Naughty by Nature, Cyndi Lauper and "The Jeffersons" all have in common?
Their songs were all played by Sweet Diezel Jenkins on Friday night at the Niswonger.
The quartet is from Chicago and lead singer and guitarist Greg Fulton ripped through dozens of r&b and pop songs in his deep, guttural voice backed by keyboards, drums and bass.
Their approach is unique, and the 90-minute concert seemed like either a dozen medleys or one long performance.
"I wanted to sound like a live band that sounded like a DJ," Fulton said. "It's like if you took a stack of your favorite records and put them on shuffle or you go to a neighborhood bar or a backyard party and everybody likes something different — you hire a DJ and he just scratches and he creates all these mashups so that everybody goes 'ahhh, that's my jam!"
The group has been playing since July, 2012. Chip Dubois III plays bass, Chris Singleton drums, and Rodney Harmon on piano. So how did they come up with a name like that?
"That was a funny thing I used to say when I saw anything that was kind of ghetto," Fulton said. "I would say 'that's some sweet diezel jenkins stuff.' When I started this band I said 'I'm going to use that name,' kind of like a character name." His stage name is also Diezel.
Fulton/Diezel had fun with the crowd on Friday. He kept the house lights up for what he called a "homecoming feel" and constantly asked the audience how they were doing.
One very vocal group in a corner of the auditorium was his favorite. "See, that corner up there knows this song," he said, while playing "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X.
He later invited the group to come down in front of the stage and they did, led by Niswonger facilities director Michelle Agler.
The band was tight, stopping a 15-minute mashup medley on the same beat at least three times during the show. "That comes from playing a lot," Fulton said. "We don't rehearse because we play so much. We've been playing together so long everybody knows the cues."
How does Fulton know what songs to choose?
"Anything that strikes my fancy [but] the main meat of the song has to be recognizable by a lot of people. You don't want to do deep cuts, you don't want to do B-sides, you don't want to do stuff that only black audiences know or only white audiences know.
"That's why the meat of our material is '90s MTV r&b, because that was a golden age for MTV. You had Bon Jovi, you had Biggie Smalls, Wu-Tang Clan, you had Cinderella. It was everything, all kinds of videos. That's why I pick certain things, because I know people will know this. Not everybody, but most people.
"You see how these people were reacting. That's how I pick the material," he said.
Sweet Diezel Jenkins calls the midwest home and regularly tours Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. They've played with everyone from Parliament/Funkadelic to Sheila E. and will be opening for Ludacris and Flo-Rida this fall.
At the end of the show he expressed his gratitude to the city and the Niswonger. "Thank you, Van Wert," Fulton said. "I didn't know what to expect and it far exceeded my expectations."
