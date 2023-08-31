Ray, Roberta, Lee

From L-R: DHI owner Roberta Cohen and Cherry Road chief operating officer Lee Bachlet. (Photo Submitted)

DELPHOS — The Cohen family and Delphos Herald, Inc. have sold eight community newspapers and Eagle Print to CherryRoad Media, a subsidiary of the New Jersey-based CherryRoad Technologies.

Most of these newspapers date to the mid- to late 1800s, with more than 150 years of history serving their respective communities.

