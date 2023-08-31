DELPHOS — The Cohen family and Delphos Herald, Inc. have sold eight community newspapers and Eagle Print to CherryRoad Media, a subsidiary of the New Jersey-based CherryRoad Technologies.
Most of these newspapers date to the mid- to late 1800s, with more than 150 years of history serving their respective communities.
Six of the newspapers are clustered in Northwestern Ohio and based in Delphos, including the Delphos Herald, Van Wert Times Bulletin, the Putnam County Sentinel, the Paulding Progress, the Ada Herald and the Putnam County Vidette. The acquisition also includes the Monroe County Beacon, a stand-alone weekly and shopper located in Woodsfield in eastern Ohio and The Register in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The Register serves communities on the west side of Ohio River – Lawrenceburg, Aurora and Rising Sun – as well as Harrison, Ohio, located just over the state line.
The Delphos Herald was Murray Cohen’s first acquisition and the base of his Northwest Ohio group. He also built the commercial offset printing plant, Eagle Print, across the street from the Delphos Herald corporate headquarters. Eagle Print provides offset printing and related services to internal customers and commercial customers throughout Ohio, Indiana and Michigan and Kentucky.
“I appreciate the fantastic job our staffs do telling the stories of the people who live and work in their local communities,” said Roberta Cohen, president of Delphos Herald, Inc. “Our flagship newspaper, The Delphos Herald, has been publishing continuously since 1869 and my father, Murray Cohen, purchased this newspaper in 1962. It has been in our family ever since.
“I feel confident that I can entrust our long-held newspapers to a company that shares the same vision and values that my sister, Jennifer Shneiderman, and I have and that my father had. Family-held CherryRoad is well-suited to take over the reins immediately and continue my family’s legacy. I’m excited to work with them on the transiting ownership while maintaining the journalism excellence that readers and advertisers have come to expect.”
“We are excited to be acquiring these publications with such a rich history,” said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media. “These are great communities and high-quality newspapers. We are also committed to running and expanding the printing operations in Delphos. While the newspaper industry looks to embrace the digital future, we realize there is a need to keep printing newspapers. This facility in Delphos will allow us to run a stable printing operation in Northwest Ohio for the long term. Thank you to the Cohen family for entrusting us with continuing to serve these communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.