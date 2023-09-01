(Photo by Dena Martz)
VAN WERT — The Cheerleading competition was held at the Grandstand of the fairgrounds on Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30. Twenty-two teams competed with 19 winners. Here are the results:
MINI ALL STAR DIVISION
1st - Van Wert Mini All Star
MINI LITTLE LEADERS TUMBLING DIVISION
1st - Upper Sandusky Mini Rams
2nd - Lincolnview Spirits Team Blue
3rd - Upper Sandusky Tiny Rams
YOUTH LITTLE LEADERS TUMBLING DIVISION
1st - Allen East
2nd - Lincolnview Spirits Team Gold
3rd - Bluffton Bucs Midget Cheer
JR HIGH DIVISION
1st - Antwerp Jr High
2nd - Van Wert Jr High
JV DIVISION
1st - Shawnee JV
2nd - Lincolnview GameDay
JR ALL STARS DIVISION
1st - Van Wert Jr All Stars
VARSITY NON-TUMBLING DIVISION
1st - Hicksville
VARSITY TUMBLING DIVISION
1st - Delphos St. John
2nd - Lincolnview
3rd - Antwerp
participants: Miller City, Shawnee, Van Wert
YOUTH ALL STAR - NON MOUNT DIVISION
1st - Van Wert Youth All Stars
YOUTH ALL STAR - MOUNT DIVISION
1st - Eaglettes
VARSITY ALL STAR
1st - Van Wert All Stars Varsity
