Chamber's 2023 Leadership Van Wert County class

Shown from the left are Jeff McIntosh, Dylan Dilbert, Angie Fahey, Paige Hemmert, Jennifer Longstreth, Shae Friemoth, Jennifer Klinker, Delany Eyanson, Nikki Baer, Layne Callow, Brandi Eiler, Whitney Rollins, Zach Army, and Jessica Armstrong. Not pictured is Morgan Blankemeyer. (Photo submitted)

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce hosted a graduation and recognition breakfast for their 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort at Willow Bend CC on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The 2023 Leadership cohort recently completed their annual service project by soliciting funding to help build a new 4-H Horse Show Arena at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The group raised over $8,500 for the project. The cohort met once monthly from January-September 2023 at different business locations in Van Wert County. During the monthly sessions the group interacted with community business members to learn more about business and service organizations in the community. Leadership curriculum was also included in each session to enhance the skills they already possess.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.