Shown from the left are Jeff McIntosh, Dylan Dilbert, Angie Fahey, Paige Hemmert, Jennifer Longstreth, Shae Friemoth, Jennifer Klinker, Delany Eyanson, Nikki Baer, Layne Callow, Brandi Eiler, Whitney Rollins, Zach Army, and Jessica Armstrong. Not pictured is Morgan Blankemeyer. (Photo submitted)
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce hosted a graduation and recognition breakfast for their 2023 Leadership Van Wert County cohort at Willow Bend CC on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The 2023 Leadership cohort recently completed their annual service project by soliciting funding to help build a new 4-H Horse Show Arena at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The group raised over $8,500 for the project. The cohort met once monthly from January-September 2023 at different business locations in Van Wert County. During the monthly sessions the group interacted with community business members to learn more about business and service organizations in the community. Leadership curriculum was also included in each session to enhance the skills they already possess.
The Chamber thanks Northwest State Community College and Van Wert Campus Dean of Students Dr. Jon Tomlinson for sponsoring the program. The regional community college based in Archbold, Ohio, is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows the College to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts and sciences; business and public services, nursing and allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 Northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert county.
For more information about the Leadership Van Wert County program, contact Mark Verville at the Chamber office at 419-238-4390 or mark@vanwertchamber.com.
