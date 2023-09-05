VAN WERT — Fair-goers had a chance to bid on some unique sculptures on Monday at the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers Auction.
The creations, made of wood and carved by a chainsaw, were designed by artist Jason Stoner, of Pennsylvania.
“I want to do farm animals, try to do as many farm animals as I can, plus the wildlife that people really look for, like eagles and bears. Every now and then I’ll carve a possum or something a little different. Raccoons seem to do pretty well, but most of the time at the fairs farm animals are what people are looking for,” Stoner said.
Each fair he carves at supplies the wood and depending on what they provide results in what he can produce.
“I kind of look at what I can fit in it. Some of the logs are a little different in shape and some have bark inclusions and different things so I try to work with what the logs can give me to make a nice piece,” Stoner said.
Nearly every artist gets some joy and pride in seeing the works of their artistic labor auctioned off.
Stoner says it’s just part of what he does.
“The fair pays us to come out, it’s entertainment that they pay you. They keep the carvings and then they auction the carvings off to make their money back plus some, which is awesome,” Stoner said.
Some of the carvings were going in the $300 to $800 dollar range at Monday’s auction.
Stoner is off to the Hardin County Fair. Prior to Van Wert, he was at the Allen County Fair in Lima.
Traveling is something he hasn’t gotten tired of yet.
“I do travel. I get to see American, which is awesome. What’s more American than the county fair? So it’s pretty cool to be amongst my people, getting to travel and seeing other parts of the country that most people don’t see. I’m from small-town America and it’s cool to see other places, too. I enjoy what I’m doing and it’s easy to get up in the morning and tie my boots on and go to work. It’s been nice,” Stoner said.
