VAN WERT — Celebrating Survival will be held at Trinity Friends Church Family Life Center on 605 N. Franklin St. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event is free to the public and will include guest speakers, a catered brunch, gifts for those attending, a silent auction and a donation drive.
The event will raise awareness of domestic violence, and was spearheaded by SL Cook, a Van Wert native who is a survivor of domestic abuse. Cook wrote a book about her experiences in 2021 and toured the East Coast as a public speaker on behalf of battered women. During this tour she had the idea of sharing her experiences in her hometown of Van Wert.
The response Cook has gotten has been very encouraging. Trinity Friends Church donated the use of the Family Life Center, Jason Dettrow of Secret Garden is providing flowers and childhood domestic abuse-survivor Katie Hernandez agreed to be a guest speaker.
In May Cook hosted a night of comedy at The Edition, which provided the use of their back patio at no cost to her.
“It feels good to know that so many people are on board with my dream of making the purple ribbon as recognizable for DV Awareness as the pink ribbon is for its cause,” she said.
Cook is still seeking donations of goods and services for the silent auction. Proceeds will be donated to local domestic violence programs in Van Wert County. There is also a need for volunteers. If you are interested in either, you can reach Cook at 561-363-1774. For more information on Celebrating Survival visit www.SLCook.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.