Haven of Hope

United Way of Van Wert director Ashley Bultemeier (L) talks to former director Vicki Smith (R) at Box City in Fountain Park on Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for Haven of Hope homeless men’s shelter. (Brian Hess/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — Fountain Park was transformed into a temporary ‘homeless’ camp on Saturday night.

The occasion was Box City, a fundraiser designed to educate the community about the problem of homelessness. It benefited Haven of Hope, the homeless men’s shelter here in Van Wert, and was a joint effort between the shelter, First United Methodist Church and Main Street Van Wert.

