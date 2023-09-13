VAN WERT — Fountain Park was transformed into a temporary ‘homeless’ camp on Saturday night.
The occasion was Box City, a fundraiser designed to educate the community about the problem of homelessness. It benefited Haven of Hope, the homeless men’s shelter here in Van Wert, and was a joint effort between the shelter, First United Methodist Church and Main Street Van Wert.
“It started out as a youth event for our youth group where we were just going to spend the night in boxes so that they could get the feeling of being homeless,” said Sierra Shaffer, director of high school youth at First United Methodist.
“I think the statistic is 171 people stayed at the homeless shelter [Haven of Hope] just last year. So there is a significant amount of homeless people and that’s just the men. There’s women, children, families that are also homeless,” Shaffer said.
The YWCA meets the needs of homeless women and children who are the victims of domestic abuse, either at their Main Street location or Crisis Care, their undisclosed shelter here in Van Wert. “We handle sexual assault and human trafficking and abuse,” said Kimberly Laudick, director of the YWCA. “We do [both] emergency and long-term care,” she said.
Westwood Behavior Health Center and Families of Addicts (FOA) also help those suffering from homelessness caused by substance abuse and mental illness. “There’s a lot of people in substance use that live outside, and we’ve gotta’ get them inside. Anything that we can do to help them keep people off the streets we’ll help them do,” said Shane Manson, director of Van Wert’s chapter of FOA.
Mental illness, domestic abuse and substance addictions can all be contributing factors when people lose jobs and homes. Often one or a combination of those problems cause homelessness for those suffering. “Those are all surrounding the issue of homelessness,” said Nancy Shaffer, First United Methodist’s director of outreach.
Although Box City has been attempted by the church’s youth group before, this is the first year it has been incorporated into a fundraiser. “They’ve been planning it for 10 months now,” said Jamie Ramos, director of the men’s shelter.
“This is all benefitting Haven of Hope tonight. It’s mostly an awareness that there is homelessness in Van Wert. A lot of people don’t know it, but there is,” said Ramos.
“A lot of it is couch-surfing,” explained Jody Wannemacher, director of Van Wert’s Pregnancy Life Center (PLC). “Homelessness looks different in Van Wert. People aren’t just living on the street. One thing we’ve found in our clinic is a lot of the women we serve were getting ready to bring a baby home — with no home to go to.”
The PLC will soon have a group home for expectant mothers without one. “We’ll serve pregnant women from the time they come to us until their baby is 18 months old,” Wannemacher said. It will be in Van Wert, but the location will not be disclosed for reasons of safety.
In addition to the information booths, Box City held a 50/50 raffle and a live concert by Brennan G, a young musician who played original pop songs, contemporary Christian music and covers of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.
The cruise-in was a bit under-attended, with only a couple dozen cars and motorcycles showing up. “Tonight’s a little light, in all honesty,” said Jim Dettrow who organized the car show with Main Street Van Wert. “We do a lot better in the warmer months. It’s still fun, though, and we want to keep it going and help area charities and area business,” he said.
MSVW raffled off a new exhaust, and the system will be installed for the lucky winner by Lloyd’s Auto at no charge. There will be one more Cruise-In on October 14 and a trunk-or-treat on October 27.
Box City was sponsored by: Collins Fine Foods, Edward Jones/Trevor Webster, First United Methodist (and VBS), First Presbyterian Church, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, James Iverson, Jennings Rd. Church of Christ, Julie Burenga, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Leland Smith Insurance, Midwest Sportswear, Ohio Health, Orchard Tree, Paulding Putnam Electric, Slusher’s Jewelry, Tecumseh Packaging Solutions, Van Wert Memorials, Van Wert Service Club, Wallace Plumbing and Underground.
