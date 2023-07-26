GROVER HILL — During the last full weekend of July, 20508 Rd. 12, Grover Hill, is transformed into a rockin’ party. Wetzelland 2023 runs July 27-30 and features camping, entertainment, adult beverages, and lots of music.
Shane Shaffer, spokesman for the Wetzel Motorcycle Club, says the adults-only event began in 1987.
“As you know we do a lot for the surrounding communities. We try to do everything we can to help out our community and they do everything they can to help us out in return, but it was just a bunch of guys who got together looking out for one another and wanted to change the image of the motorcycle clubs in the area,” Shaffer said.
The Wetzelland event brings in money that the motorcycle club gives to area charities.
A big cause they do every year is the Christmas for Kids program.
“We go through the Van Wert Salvation Army and they have their Christmas tree that they do. They have a list of children that need things for Christmas. They’ve got a few wants and needs on there and we try to fulfill as many of those as we can through our toy drive we do every year. Last year, I believe, we helped 250 kids just through the Salvation Army. That does not include the surrounding counties. We do coat buys through the counties. We will make a donation that way they can get the coat they need,” Shaffer said.
The event also helps support area first responders and community parks.
“It varies from year to year. It depends on needs and wants and what comes through us as far as their needs,” Shaffer said.
Bands featured this year on the main stage include Colt & Crew, Anthony Gomes, and Pop Evil on Friday; Gene Deer Band, Off the Edge, and Bad Wolves on Saturday.
On the secondary stage, you’ll find Section ATE on Thursday, Hayden James on Friday; and Black Widow on Saturday.
Thursday through Sunday tickets are available. If you’re only attending Friday and Saturday the cost is less. There is a camping fee as well.
Motorcycle parking is free, but if you bring in a motor vehicle parking is $10.
Shaffer stresses this is an adults-only event.
“You must be 21 to get into this party. This is an adult party. Obviously, we have a beer tent there so we want to make sure that everybody is drinking age and whatever costume they want to wear, or not wear, is up to the individual,” Shaffer said.
Anyone with a paid admission is entered to win a new Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tickets must be turned in by 9 p.m. Saturday night at the beer tent.
