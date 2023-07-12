VAN WERT — Hundreds of people enjoyed Main Street Van Wert’s Second Annual Block Party, Saturday evening.
Central Avenue was filled with inflatables and food trucks and South Market Street was where the vendors set up their booths and the site of a cornhole tournament.
A stage was set up in a nearby parking lot and the band Krazy Neyberz from Fort Wayne performed.
There was also a Duck Egg Drop in Town Creek where people could sponsor a plastic egg and hoped it finished first.
This replaces the Duck Derby from years past.
“It (the Block Party) used to be Town Creek Live held right over there at the Wassenberg Art Center. So we kind of went through a phase a couple of years ago where they didn’t have a director. I was brand new [with Main Street Van Wert] and we went along a little while without a director so a lot of folks didn’t feel really confident moving forward with that. We kind of looked at that at Main Street and said ‘you know what, we want to go ahead with an event anyway,’ so we created Block Party and moved it directly across Town Creek from the old event and just continued on with their tradition,” said Joe Dray, executive director of Main Street Van Wert.
Moving the event did not come without problems, Dray said.
“I think one of the biggest obstacles we faced was finding electricity and power hookups on Central Avenue. We’re not designed down here to hold events like this. Main Street is, Central Avenue is not. We had to come up with some really inventive ways to supply all our food trucks, our compressors, our sound equipment, our lights, everything that’s required for [an event like this],” Dray said.
Convoy Coffee Roasters had to back out because of their electrical needs, and several vendors also pulled out due to concerns about the weather.
“We had a lot back out this morning, but it’s still more than we had last year. Food trucks are way up from last year. We had six last year. We have 11 this year,” Dray said.
The problems with the electricity is something they’ll have to address.
“I think that we are gonna have to have a conversation at some point in time about getting some more infrastructure down here on Central Avenue so that we can host these bigger events,” Dray said.
Overall, he was happy how things turned out.
“We just appreciate the support that we get. We have so many people that come together to make things like this possible, whether it’s our sponsors, or our volunteers that come out in droves to help set all this up and facilitate it. At the end of the day it’s for the Van Wert community, and we want everyone to come out and enjoy this non-ticketed event that we’d like to host here in Van Wert. It’s for everybody. It doesn’t matter where you come from or who you are. Block Party is for everyone, and that’s what we love about hosting these events: we can open it up to the entire community and everyone can come down and see what’s happening in our downtown district,” Dray added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.