VAN WERT — A week after the World’s Longest Yard Sale along U.S. 127, bargain hunters were back looking for treasures along the Lincoln Highway.
The Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Yard Sale is in its 19th year, starting in 2005 and spawning a variety of sales from Convoy to East Liverpool, Ohio.
This year the sales run from August 10-12.
The Lincoln Highway itself was the first transcontinental road for automobile travel in the United States and was dedicated in 1913. The highway stretched from New York City’s Times Square to San Francisco’s Lincoln Park.
We caught up with Malinda Geckle from Ottoville searching for treasures in Van Wert County, near Delphos.
“I was shopping around and I stopped at a few garage sales up there in Cairo (in Allen County) and I heard a man talking about a big sale out here in Delphos so I decided to hit the sales on old Lincoln Highway and see what I could find,” Geckle said.
At this particular sale, she found a green uranium glass plate.
Geckle says she appreciates having everything so close together.
“I think it’s a pretty good idea because I don’t like driving off, going this way and driving off home that way. Rather, stay on the same stretch of road and go one way and then go back the other way,” Geckle said.
Dean Bell has a sale set up in his garage at 9505 Tumbleson Road just off Lincoln Highway.
He’s participated in the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sales since they began and actually have been hosting garage sales for 45 years.
“We have a little bit of everything. A multi-family (sale) — my kids and grandkids and neighbors. We just open it up to whoever wants to bring stuff in,” Bell said.
Bell admits putting a sale of this magnitude takes a lot of work.
“More than a person wants. I don’t know why we keep coming back and doing it,” Bell said half-jokingly.
Bell says meeting people is the best thing about the sales.
“You meet them from all over and they got interesting stories and some love to talk and others don’t but it’s a lot of fun,” Bell added.
Linda Brinkman of 10871 Holdgreve Rd., near Delphos, has been hosting garage sales for at least 30 years and has always participated in the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way Sales.
“Usually ther’s about three or four people in the neighborhood that has them,” Brinkman said.
Like Bell, Brinkman’s sale includes items from several families.
“We have several people in our family that bring stuff, our kids, so it’s multiple people,” Brinkman said. “It’s a long process to get it all set up. Once you get it all marked then you’re ready to go, but you just kind of gathered stuff all year and I mark it as I go.”
Brinkman also enjoys meeting people that come to shop.
“We just had somebody from Fort Wayne stop in,” Brinkman said.
She says over the years they’ve met people from Indiana, Michigan, and Tennessee.
Dennis Pohlman at 24296 Lincoln Highway, near Delphos, has been holding sales every year except during COVID.
“Our goal when we started doing the garage sales was to have a little bit of all different kinds of items for everybody. Anybody that would come would be interested in something and so that’s what we have — a little bit of everything,” Pohlman said.
Like everybody else we spoke with along the sale route, the stuff at the sale comes from several people.
“A lot of it is from family members. We have five different families bringing stuff in, and that’s where a lot of it comes from,” Pohlman said.
Pohlman also enjoys talking with people who come to shop at his sale.
“We used to have a guy come from Alabama every year and so we get them from all over the country,” Pohlman said.
Pohlman pretty much sticks to his marked prices.
“I’m not a very good negotiator so it has to be something I’ve had for a long time before I do much negotiating,” Pohlman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.