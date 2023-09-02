Nico and her owner

Mark Rosenthal, the owner of Animal Magic, introduces Nico to an audience at the Van Wert County Fair. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — One of the cooler things at the Van Wert County Fair this year is Animal Magic.

Mark Rosenthal is the genius behind the show that not only entertains but also educates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.