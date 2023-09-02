VAN WERT — One of the cooler things at the Van Wert County Fair this year is Animal Magic.
Mark Rosenthal is the genius behind the show that not only entertains but also educates.
“We’re one of the largest nonprofit, no-kill, exotic animal rescues in the United States. We don’t show animals, we do an award-winning animal show,” Rosenthal said
Rosenthal has been doing these shows for more than 43 years.
“It’s not a job. It’s fun. And we bring animals that nobody has. We’re not a petting zoo. I don’t advocate those. These animals don’t want to be petted by strangers,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal says every show he does is different.
“In 43 years, I’ve never done the same show twice,” Rosenthal.
Among the exotic animals he showed on his first show at the fair were a tarantula, a frog, a fox, and a parrot.
At other shows he was expected to introduce a giant albino African crested porcupine.
“Literally one out of a million are born albino,” Rosenthal said. “They’re super-dangerous and on my right arm now there’s just a few holes from her. By the time I’m done today, my arm will have over 100 holes in it from the quills, by accident.”
Rosenthal says it’s important to educate the public about these animals.
“Most people see these as pets, or they’ll go to exotic animal shows or a zoo. It’s like ‘I want a monkey or whatever’. They do not live in our house. We get the chance to see them up close and learn about them without putting us in danger.
“One of the biggest missions that we’re after is when you leave our show I don’t want anybody saying, ‘Wow that was so cool’ I want them them to say ‘Wow that was so cool, but man, I learned a lot and I don’t want those in my house,” Rosenthal said.
One particular performer that Rosenthal brought with him does live in their house. It’s a parrot named Nico.
“She does something in particular that’s made her the most famous bird in the world. Her videos have millions and millions of views. Her latest viral video was voted the number-one video on the planet. It’s now been seen by over 58 million people and I’m telling you now, it’s the dumbest video I’ve ever made. It was me and her sitting at the kitchen table and I was having my coffee and we have a perch on our table so she can join us for meals. I took out my phone, I hit record and I had a little conversation (with Nico),” Rosenthal said.
The viral hit shows Nico crying just like a baby.
Rosenthal says Nico is so famous she has two agents.
“Do a search of ‘Nico, the famous crying bird’ and you’ll see over 100 viral videos of me and this bird,” Rosenthal added.
