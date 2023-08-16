VAN WERT — The 25th annual Vantage Day of Caring has been set. For 25 years, the United Way has run one of the biggest food drives of the year. Vantage Career Center has been such a vital part of the Day of Caring that last year it was renamed the Vantage Day of Caring.
The event is set for Sept. 29-30, 2023. Food barrels will be placed at many industries, businesses, and schools throughout town the second week of September. The public will be able to donate anytime until Friday, Sept. 29 when the barrels are picked up.
Sorting will then take place at Vantage Career Center. The goal for this year’s event is 101,000 items for 101 years. A collaboration will take place between local organizations and food will be disbursed between the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry.
The “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon - 4 p.m. Top-needed pantry items will be collected from customers at the entrance doors with assistance provided by local emergency responders and Vantage students. Some people will shop for these items and others will make cash donations.
The annual Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church on that Friday, Sept. 29 as well. The drive is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Red Cross is partnering with Vantage Career Center again this year.
On Saturday, Sept. 30, there will be a Mobile Food Pantry distribution at Trinity Friends Church from 10 a.m. to noon. Food will be provided by West Ohio Food Bank and distributed by volunteers from Danfoss. Participants will be asked to show a valid photo I.D.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call the United Way office at 419-238-6689. #UnitedWay101 #Caring101
