VAN WERT — The 25th annual Vantage Day of Caring has been set. For 25 years, the United Way has run one of the biggest food drives of the year. Vantage Career Center has been such a vital part of the Day of Caring that last year it was renamed the Vantage Day of Caring.

The event is set for Sept. 29-30, 2023. Food barrels will be placed at many industries, businesses, and schools throughout town the second week of September. The public will be able to donate anytime until Friday, Sept. 29 when the barrels are picked up.

