VAN WERT COUNTY — Pollinator species are experiencing population declines across the US. In particular, the monarch butterfly has drastically declined here in Ohio and in the wintering grounds of Mexico. In response to this decline the Ohio Division of Wildife and other partners have created the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative (OPHI) to educate the public and help create beneficial habitat to pollinators such as the monarch butterfly. OPHI formed after the 2014 petition to list the monarch as federally endangered or threatened. The group’s primary focus is to find opportunities and other partners to assist in the efforts to create habitat.

To help foster the creation of habitat for the monarch butterfly, OPHI in cooperation with Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts is organizing a Statewide Milkweed Pod Collection this year starting Sept. 1 and ending Oct. 31. Milkweed is essential to the survival of Monarch Butterflies in Ohio and Ohio is a priority area for Monarchs. The monarch butterflies that hatch here in the summer migrate to Mexico for the winter and are responsible for starting the life cycle all over again in the spring. During September – October everyone is encouraged to collect Milkweed Pods from established plants and drop them off at the Van Wert SWCD.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.