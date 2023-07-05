NORTHEAST INDIANA, NORTHWEST OHIO — The recent run of smoky days could be slowing crop growth, at least to a degree, said Lehman Feed Mill’s Jeff Lehman this past weekend. Lehman serves farmers in eastern Adams and western Van Wert County.
“I’ve never in my life seen anything like this,” said Lehman. “When the smoke gets as thick as some days that we’ve seen this past week, it blocks out the full sunlight that we need at this point of the growing season.
“I’ve noted that some plants seem to be growing a little slower and I think it’s because they aren’t receiving full sunlight because of the smoke. It’s not only the thick haze over us in the daytime. The sunlight is not nearly as brilliant at sunrise and sunset. We are definitely losing sunlight there. We’re already passed the longest day of the year; sunlight is going to just naturally start to shorten a little in the next few weeks.”
Lehman admitted that he has never seen such a “mixed bag” season. While the sunlight is dimmed at least, just a little, nice consistent moisture that has set in over the last couple of weeks is proving to be a real boost to the crops.
“The ground was really getting dry in some places,” said Lehman. “Now the ground is nicely saturated. The crops have a nice dark green growth color.
“There are many crops that are behind a little,” continued Lehman. “Late corn is a little shorter than we would expect in the first week of July. Wheat harvest that normally would be starting this week, probably won’t be ready for at least another week yet, although some guys might try to get into it near the end of this week, depending on the moisture this week.”
Lehman noted that there is a lot of variances in corn height at the time. Corn that got out early is almost shoulder high in some places while corn that was planted late is just barely knee high.
Lehman noted that hay cutting had slowed down with the dry weather. However, with the return of rain, he said that some farmers are getting into their second cutting of hay.
“Once the beans make their own nitrogen, they will come along,” said Lehman. “We’re really depending on the weather from here on out, how much moisture we get and how long the warm weather extends into the fall.”
Lehman especially expressed his concern for the farmers in partds of the area who were hit by heavy hail a week ago.
“Some corn has been replanted that really got hailed,” said Lehman. “Some is trying to grow back, but it might have to be shelled later than usual. If we have good sunshine and decent rains, a lot of farmers might be surprised with how well things might turn out in the end.
“The corn that got shredded needs gentle rains. If things are just right, it might get going better than we think. It’s all up to the weather and God’s help.”
