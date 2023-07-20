Hazy skies

Canadian Wildfires have caused hazy skies around parts of the area, which could adversely affect local crops. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — We’ve all noticed a hazy cast to our days recently. Well, that’s because we’re seeing the smoke from wildfires that are blazing in Canada.

The smoke can not only be harmful to your health but also harmful to plants, like corn and soybeans and that has OSU extension agent Curtis Young concerned.

