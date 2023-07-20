VAN WERT — We’ve all noticed a hazy cast to our days recently. Well, that’s because we’re seeing the smoke from wildfires that are blazing in Canada.
The smoke can not only be harmful to your health but also harmful to plants, like corn and soybeans and that has OSU extension agent Curtis Young concerned.
“Well, the biggest impact or direct impact that the smoke will have is going to be a reduction in the amount of energy from the sun that reaches the plants that they need to run photosynthesis. So minimally, there is going to be some reduction in the accumulation of photosynthesis, which will slow down the growth and development and eventual production of the crop that’s going to be harvested, the bigger question then becomes how greater than impacts that may be,” Young said.
Measuring how the crops might be affected is difficult to measure according to Young.
“That’s a very conjectural type of response in terms of yeah, there’s probably going to be an impact there but we don’t know how significant that impact will be directly on the plants. Just like any overcast day, the more cloudy it is, the less sunlight makes it to the plant to provide photosynthesis,” Young said.
So which will be impacted more, corn or soybeans?
“I can’t even venture a guess there as to which one it will impact more greatly or whether it will be equally. they’re just photo interceptors out there and how much exactly how much energy each one needs, I would have to dig into that pretty deeply to see if anybody has determined that. I suspect there is an academic paper out there somewhere that says they need x number of hours with this much intensity to reach their maximum potential,” Young said.
In a usual summer, the hot sun could cause plants to wither and dry up so in some ways a few more cloudy days could be beneficial.
“There are a whole bunch of other factors that would have to coincide with that. If it weren’t there (bright sunlight), how negative might it be on the plants and in a lot of that’s going to deal with are they water-stressed or not, and the more water-stressed the plant is, the more susceptible it’s going to be to the intensity of the sun and the length of time. So if, conjecturally again, the plants are under water stress, it might actually benefit the plants to have a bit of sunscreen there so that they didn’t have as great of a demand for water to keep the plant cooled enough that it functions properly,” Young said.
Young says the more probable and significant indirect impact that hazy skies and reduction in heat units have are now the plant is susceptible to disease.
“Since the sun may not come out with the intensity as rapidly as it would have without the smoke, the leaves of the plants may not dry off as quickly and the longer you have leaf wetness from dew or from rain, the greater the potential that a fungal infection can get initiated on the plants. Fungal infections require leaf wetness on the surface if that’s where they infect the plant. It gives them time to germinate. It gives them time to grow and it gives them time to penetrate into the plant tissues. Each day that we have a potentially longer period of time that the leaves remain wet, the greater the potential that a fungal infection may have an opportunity to establish,” Young said.
