VAN WERT — The Van Wert Live roster just added a spring line-up of entertainment that brings artists from as far back as prehistoric times and the present day to The Niswonger Performing Art Center stage. The unique experience of live entertainment is that it only happens once. Every Van Wert Live artist and performer is diversely selected to keep the audience coming back for more. Savings opportunities to bundle shows and save incentivize patrons to get more of the entertainment they want at affordable prices.
Featured this spring at The Niswonger is something for everyone: Dinosaur World Live, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Broadway's Johnny Cash Concert Experience, The Barricade Boys, Broadway's On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, Jay Leno, Foghat, Whose Live Anyway?, MJ LIVE, Molly Hatchet, and The Dallas String Quartet: Bridgerton Tour. Add these dynamic titles to the already popular fall line-up and there are 23 different shows to keep the music, laughter, and memory-making flowing.
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center was made possible by the philanthropic investments of community members and businesses who believe in the power of live entertainment. Those commitments are still strong today and pave the way for a 2024 spring season of inspiration. The Founding Sponsor for 2024 is The Niswonger Foundation, Mr. Scott Niswonger. Spring 2024 sponsors include Ken and Marilyn Merkle, JoAnne Wolford, Gary Taylor, Roger and Kay Okuley, Jim and Mary Pope, Laing Family Dentistry: Doctor Kevin and Doctor Robert Laing, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Danfoss, Tekniplex, and Mercy Health.
Tickets for all fall and spring shows are available now to Van Wert Live Members and release to the public on Friday, Sept. 29. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10% discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. / 419-238-6722. The Van Wert catalogs showcasing the full roster will soon be arriving in mailboxes.
The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. 2023 Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The box office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Route 118 S, Van Wert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.