VAN WERT — The Van Wert Live roster just added a spring line-up of entertainment that brings artists from as far back as prehistoric times and the present day to The Niswonger Performing Art Center stage. The unique experience of live entertainment is that it only happens once. Every Van Wert Live artist and performer is diversely selected to keep the audience coming back for more. Savings opportunities to bundle shows and save incentivize patrons to get more of the entertainment they want at affordable prices.

Featured this spring at The Niswonger is something for everyone: Dinosaur World Live, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Broadway's Johnny Cash Concert Experience, The Barricade Boys, Broadway's On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, Jay Leno, Foghat, Whose Live Anyway?, MJ LIVE, Molly Hatchet, and The Dallas String Quartet: Bridgerton Tour. Add these dynamic titles to the already popular fall line-up and there are 23 different shows to keep the music, laughter, and memory-making flowing.

