VAN WERT — Van Wert Live events announce The Kings of Queen, presented by Gary Taylor, are coming to The Niswonger on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Kings Of Queen is the reigning Queen tribute band in the country, if not the world, that gives everyone the opportunity to relive the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen. Given that the lead has been dubbed as the reincarnated Freddie Mercury, frontman Emo Alaeddin honors him with a performance fit for the legendary artist. Supporting Sponsors bringing the show are Advanced Insurance Group and Fuerst Family Chiropractic.

Sounding like Queen is not enough for this band. Frontman Emo Alaeddin has a striking resemblance to Freddie Mercury. In addition, Alaeddin’s vocal tone and range makes the live shows just like the real thing. Equally important to his vocals and looks are the costumes, which Alaeddin is known to change up to four times in one performance. After all, when it comes to stepping into the shoes of the greatest rock star ever to walk the earth, authenticity is of the utmost importance. The Kings of Queen have sold out venues and festivals time and time again since their formation in 2021. Their playlist their greatest hits including “Killer Queen,” “I Want To Break Free,” “The Show Must Go On,” “Under Pressure,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Who Want To Live Forever,” “Somebody To Love,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and more.

