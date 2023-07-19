We head into week eight of the Feel Good Friday Series and thanks to the foray of festive fans at Fountain Park, we’re feeling pretty great! This Friday will be no exception. Willow Hill will make their way to Van Wert, Ohio’s Music City. You’ve likely not heard them yet but once you do, you will never forget. Their brand of Country, artistic styling, stage presence, and obvious adoration for their fans will keep Fountain Park flowing with good times and mind-blowing music.

Formerly fronting Rolling Stone’s “Band to Watch,” the husband and wife duo of Alexandra Fields and C.T. Fields have become well known in Nashville and beyond as Willow Hill. Bringing their notorious high-energy live show, quirky fun-loving vibe, and a new level of songwriting craftsmanship; the duo has rebranded with a fresh new sound called “Funky Country.”

