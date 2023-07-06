FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Throughout the Three Rivers Festival, July 7 – July 15, The History Center will be hosting the annual T.R.A.I.N. Display.
The History Center and American Guild of Organists present a tour of Fort Wayne pipe organs, July 11 – July 13, with performances at each location. This series of concerts features seven outstanding organists. “Follow the Pipes” is a free event. This year’s schedule is listed below:
Tuesday, July 11:
10 a.m.: Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St., Ft. Wayne 46802
Organist - Daniel Schwandt
11 a.m.: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Ft. Wayne 46802
Organist- Kathy Miller
Wednesday, July 12:
1 p.m.: St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Organist- Jonathan Young
2 p.m.: St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Organist- Tim Robison
3 p.m.: Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Organists- Andrew Danielson and Annetta Stork
Thursday, July 13:
7 p.m.: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Organist- Michael Dulac
8 p.m.: Embassy Theater, 125 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Organist- CletusGoens
The combined bands of The American Legion Band and The New Horizons Band will present a free outdoor concert during the Three Rivers Festival. “Patriotic Concert on the Market” will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. on the historic Barr Street Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.