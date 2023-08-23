VAN WERT COUNTY – The Van Wert County Bluegrass Festival is planning on having their 12th annual event from Sept. 21 to 23. It will be held in the southeast corner of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.
You may enter the festival using the Fox Road entrance. This is a family-friendly event. The stage will be located in the daily barn, along with vendors. Bring your lawn chairs.
Thursday evening features Gospel music and will begin at 6 p.m. Mike Kaufman, Over Jordan, and New Outlook will be performing for the evening. There is a $10 charge.
Friday activities will also start at 6 p.m. and feature the Ottawa County Bluegrass Band, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Brian Holbrooks & Poor Bottom Grass, Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers, and Whiskey Before Breakfast. There is a $15 charge for Friday evening.
Saturday will feature New Outlook, Foxtail Grass Reunion, The Next Paige, Blue Storm Revisited, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Steve Scott & The Scott Brothers, and the Ottawa County Bluegrass Band.
There will also be a cornhole tournament, registration is at noon. There is a $20 charge for Saturday’s events.
Free camping is available when you purchase a pass. A weekend pass can be purchased for $35. Water and electric is an additional $10 a day. Pets are allowed on leashes. Early camping begins on Sept. 18 and there will be an early bird camping fee of $15 up to Thursday. You may win two free weekend passes by visiting the website or Ohio City’s Pride on Facebook to enter to win free tickets.
Craft and art vendors are invited to attend for only the cost of a pass, $10 extra for electricity. There are a limited number of 10’x16’ spots available. Anyone interested in being a vendor, please contact Scott Bigham at 419-953-9511 or visit the website.
