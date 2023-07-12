When Larry and Diane Webb learned that they were at the top of the list for grand marshals for this year’s Convoy Community Days parade, they immediately started to suggest other names to fill the spot.
“We told them that there are many people in town that have done more than we have,” said Larry Webb. “We never lived in town. That didn’t seem to matter to the committee in charge. We are very honored that we were appointed for the parade because of our commitment to the community over the years.”
Larry grew up two miles north of Convoy where his family operated a popular filling station and café along what was then old U.S. 30. Diane grew up in the country outside of Van Wert. Both attended Crestview, a move that proved to be magical for them. When Larry was a junior and Diane was a freshman, they started to go together, and they were soon high school sweethearts.
When Larry wasn’t involved in baseball or basketball, he was spending his time with Diane, quite often at her house.
“When I was there late, her dad never had the light on in his room, but he had his hand on the switch,” mused Webb. “When he would think that it was too late, he would say, ‘Larry, it’s time for you to go home.”
The Webbs were married on June 1, 1963 and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Initially, they lived in Celina for seven years, but moved back to Van Wert where Larry served as a downtown barber for the remaining 40 years of his professional career. He finally retired with 47 years of barbering under his belt.
“I had a great uncle who was a barber. He would come to the gas station and tell stories that came from his barbershop,” said Webb. “I loved listening to those stories.”
“Barbering was perfect for Larry,” said Diane. “He loves to talk; he loves to visit. He has always loved to do things that make a difference in the community.”
Following graduation from high school, Diane attended Ohio Northern University and received a degree in teaching, a move that took her back to Convoy and Crestview for her professional career as a school teacher for 31 years.
“One of my favorite parts about teaching has been the return of former students to tell how they guided their lives,” said Diane. “I always love to hear how their lives have become productive.”
Aside from his love for his wife and family, Larry has become deeply devoted to history and the promotion of history. He has been immersed in the growth and development of the Van Wert County Historical Society and county museum.”
“My dad got me really interested in Gettysburg and the Civil War,” said Webb. “That developed into a strong interest in local history. “
As Webb’s historical journey continued to deepen, it took him into childhood memories about the opera house in Convoy, the graduations held there, programs and concerts, plays and musicals and all of the activities that took place in the opera house’s second story theater.
“A lot came to our minds when we took a vacation to Wyoming,” said Webb. “We drove past a sign by a small town that said, ‘old opera house under construction — stop and see it.’
“At the time Diane was driving. She just automatically pulled into the town,” recalled Webb. “She thought it would be a good time to stop and stretch and see what they were doing with their opera house.
“I said, ‘we used to have an opera house in Convoy; we can do that’,” observed Webb. “When we got back from vacation, I started talking it up with some key people to see if we could generate some interest.”
Within a short time, Larry and Diane started touring successfully restored opera houses in Mendon, Hicksville, Cedarville, Haysville and other Ohio communities.
One of the of the key individuals that pulled the planning and construction of the Convoy Opera House together was Fran Niswonger.
“All of us on the board coordinated everything,” said Webb. “The younger guys jumped in to work with it. The Lions Club jumped into assist. We purchased the building next to it so that we could spread out.
“Different people with different talents began the hard work of tearing and reconstructing the old opera house,” said Webb. “Then the decorations came together. And now the events — Christmas trees, musicals and other programs. It is with great pride that during this Convoy Community Days we can have our restored opera house open for visitors to see what’s been done.”
Another phase taking place now is the donation of historical items towards the development of an opera house museum.
“I told the board that once we got to this phase, people would start coming out of the woodwork to donate items,” said Webb, “and that is just exactly what is happening.”
