The Webbs

Larry and Diane Webb at the Convoy Days parade on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Jim Langham)

When Larry and Diane Webb learned that they were at the top of the list for grand marshals for this year’s Convoy Community Days parade, they immediately started to suggest other names to fill the spot.

“We told them that there are many people in town that have done more than we have,” said Larry Webb. “We never lived in town. That didn’t seem to matter to the committee in charge. We are very honored that we were appointed for the parade because of our commitment to the community over the years.”

