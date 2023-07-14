VAN WERT — Van Wert Live, along with Presenting Sponsors Revival Design Collective and Jim and Mary Pope, proudly lift the curtain on the anticipated Van Wert Live line-up for the 2023 Niswonger Christmas season. A December To Remember delivers the wonder of Christmas from The Niswonger stage and brings holiday memory-making home to your family. Four diverse selections reveal the magic of live entertainment and are sure to pack hearts and minds with moments to treasure. The December to Remember package of shows includes a tapestry of artistry from ice skating to Broadway, harmony, and comedy. Supporting sponsors making December To Remember at The Niswonger possible are Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry and Slusher's Jewelry.

It all begins with the Christmas Celebration On Ice on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 and 7 p.m. This on-stage ice skating spectacular turns the stage into a skating rink and brings Christmas magic to The Niswonger. "Christmas Celebration on Ice" will stir things up with high-flying tricks, mesmerizing special effects, classic Christmas stories told with a modern twist, and all your favorite Christmas carols mixed with brand-new songs that are sure to become new family favorites.

