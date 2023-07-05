CONVOY — Convoy Community Days will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, July 7-8. Below is a schedule of events for this year’s festival. All activities will be held at Edgewood Park, 643 N. Main St., unless noted otherwise.
Friday — Dine in at Cheers & Gears, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, and Knight Pizza or shop at Secret Garden Floral & Gifts.
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Car Show Under the Water Tower. Dash plaques for first 40 car entries, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. A $10 entry fee with 23 awards presented to vehicles built prior to 1987. Music, snacks.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Convoy Opera House will be open.
6 - 8 p.m. — SINGO Bingo — Convoy Village Square Downtown Convoy. Family-friendly entertainment, free play to win prizes, bring a chair and marker.
7 - 10 a.m. — Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake & Sausage Breakfast dine — in or carry out. “Donation Boot” to support to local Fire and EMS volunteers.
10 a.m. — Registration for Buckeye Pedal Pullers Kiddie Tractor Pull state and national sanctioned pull for ages 4 - 12 starting at 11 a.m. Sponsored by Citizens National Bank, Dealey Chemicals, and Dealey Accounting.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Mexican lunch in the community building.
11 a.m. — Convoy Fire & EMS equipment display and Life Flight Helicopter landing.
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. — FFA Barnyard Babyland by the Crestview FFA
11 a.m. — Registration for Corn Hole Tournament — Bags fly at noon with 100% payout. Food and beverages will be available. For more information, contact Gary Schaadt at 419-203-5577.
3 p.m. — Parade line up at Crestview Local Schools
4 p.m. — 2023 Convoy Community Days Parade from school to park. Grand Marshals are Larry and Diane Webb. The theme is “The Small Town that Does Big Things.” Contact Connie Kreischer at 419-203-5288 or Brent Wein 419-605-7271.
5 p.m. — Finger Licking Chicken Dinner — chicken prepared by VW Fire Department. Dinner includes half chicken, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, roll, and lemonade, or water for $10.
5 p.m. — Village of Convoy Historical Society will be sharing Convoy Tastee Freeze Ice Cream and cake for your enjoyment.
7 - 9 p.m. — Convoy Lions Club Bingo, at the park — bring a friend and quarters and play a little B-I-N-G-O.
9 p.m. - Midnight — Street Dance - “Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move” on corner of North Main and Franklin Street. The warm-up music will be by DJ Devin Siano of “Own the Night DJ.”
